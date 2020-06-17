Faceapp, the more the fun is a security risk

FaceApp, it is a application for mobile phones that has become popular again thanks to the boom of another of his transformation options of photo; although, some months ago, has offered the opportunity to show through a photograph as luciríamos in our old ageit has now become a popular option the gender change.

However, computer security experts warn about the dangers surrounding the use of this application, refer to the fact that this using the technology for facial recognitionthat is now to become a security mechanism.

That is to say, that with the use of our face “the game”, give yourself to the curiosity to know how luciríamos if we were old or of the opposite sex, we are also offering, through the application of our morphological data of facial recognition.

In addition to the above, experts in biosecurity, and specialist media technology, explains that, although the original version of FaceApp I was a bit incomplete, both in their own privacy policies; accepted at the time of starting the use of the platform, now are a bit more specific.

I feel that, while users rarely read the terms and conditions of use of the applications, on this occasion, it is important to be aware of the fact that we are also agreeing to share data and IP navigationwhich makes it even more sensitive than we give also the data of morphological identification, even more, with the knowledge that these will be converted in the short term, pervasive security reasons, which today are evident in the usa as the unlock mobile phones, and also in the processes of security of the bank.

Experts call to be more cautious in the use of the application, noting, however, that, for the moment, the application has committed not to the market with the data and information collected.

