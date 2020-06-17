“Dry-brushing”: to learn to know the benefits of brushing your skin each day

Brush the skin it is one of the best ways to keep it healthy and beautiful. The model Miranda Kerrone of the biggest supporters of this maximum, shown by the recent publication of a video on his Instagram in which massaged from the top to the bottom of the legs with a wooden brush. The technique, known in English as dry from blow dryingit is not a novelty , but each time with more skilled. Gwyneth Paltrow or Joanna Vargas, a dermatologist, Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore, are just a couple of examples of anger that you wake up between celebrities.

What is the dry blow dry?

The effect of dry brushing produces on the skin similar to a stain. The advantage is that there is no charge for productit is very comfortable and can be done every day, as it causes less of an impact on the skin for some cosmetic granules. Also remove the dead cells of the skin in a natural way, without altering the acid mantle of the skin protects against bacteria, fungi and infections. And, yes, it is applicable also to the face.

What brush do I need?

It is better to choose one that has a handle to allow grasping hand and whose bristles are perfectly cut to ensure that it works in a uniform way. In addition, it is advisable to have rounded tips, so that the exfoliation process is effective without causing irritation of the tissue.

In the same way that you would with an exfoliating scrub to use in the case in which you want to apply this technique to the face, you must have a brush with a specific. The ideal is to choose one made with natural materials, such as goat hair they are very gentle to the skin and are very effective.

As and when I wash my skin?

Before the shower and with daily frequency. These are the two basic guidelines of the manual of use of this technique. It is important to work gently with the constant movement and long-lasting. Tighten the brush, as by pressing the granules in a scrub, it is a mistake, because this increases the chances of inflammation and imbalance of the skin.

In order to implement the dry from blow drying in the beauty routine is the following: scrub using the brush, shower, drying, and hydration.

In terms of the brushed face, it is recommended do it in the morning with dry skinbefore cleaning it. The ideal is to start at the center of the neck, to the sides, then climb up to the jaw, and then down behind the ears down to the collarbone and exerting a light pressure from the media in a way that will stimulate the lymph nodes. After we will jump to the front of the drawing with the brushes a palm tree, upwards from the eyebrows and the hairdo arches above the eyebrows. Continue to do sweet circles around the eyes in the direction of the hair of the eyebrows and then move to the cheek area.

The brushing should not last more than three minutes. Then you can wash your face and apply a couple of drops of oil to the face by a short massage to nourish the skin.

How do I get rid then rub your whole life?

No. The stain of a lifetime and the brush must be used in a way complementary and alternative. Compared to the facial scrubs, are requests only use it once a month if you bet with the daily brushing. In addition, the dry from blow drying is the perfect alternative for sensitive skin that cannot tolerate scrubs classicbecause if you choose a soft-bristle brush is a suitable technique even for the most delicate skin.

