different styles to wear this summer

The summer has arrivedeven though this month of June is cooler than normal. The celebrities to receive this time of year with open arms and we show different outfits that could inspire our days. With a dress, mono print, or with the pants oversizeDakota Johnson, Sienna MillerOlivia Palermo, Katie Holmes and Alessandra Ambrosio show your love for the world of fashion (their way).

A comfortable look (and stripes), by Sienna Miller

Long ago, Sienna Miller delights us with this bohemian style that a lot of anger caused. This week, the actress showed her love for stripes in a total look, where the convenience premium to all. Bag Balloon Loewe is the part of the protagonist.





The pink dress of Dakota Johnson perfect for romantic days

The actress of 50 shades of Grey has shown us the importance of having in hand a romantic dress. Pink, midi and with buttons on the front panel, not much more is needed to be successful. As they have already done a few weeks ago, Olivia Palermo, (and was criticized for this), the actress has opted for a bandana as a mask.





Alessandra Ambrosio dares with a the total look leopard

The Victoria’s Secret model has taken the beast in you with this cheeky monkey leopard print model. With some simple flat sandals, this style draws attention to the entirety of this print.





Olivia Palermo and the perfect look for the office in summer

Olivia Palermo dress, Olivia Palermo for a walk Butler. With a dress of white color, blazer, straight lines and masculine air, and a kind of footwear babucha, the socialite makes it clear that such a peculiar style that characterizes him does not come out of the side.





Katie Holmes and her impeccable white dress nuclear

Katie Holmes mola, and has been shown with the look of street style. This weekend has left us with this proposal, where a white wedding dress type of shirt takes control and the spread of some flat sandals black, and a bag type basket.





Pictures | Gtres