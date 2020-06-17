Cleo boasts fullness in a photo with a drink in the bathtub: “Tin-tin”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The muse mesmerized her followers with the click

Cleo impressed her followers by posting a new photo on her Instagram last Monday (15).

In the click, the celebrity wasted good shape in a bathtub enjoying a moment of leisure with a glass of drink. “That one day we may be drinking the equivalent of that much alcohol that I pass in my hand! Tin-tin 🥂 ”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

View this post on Instagram

Que um dia a gente possa estar bebendo o equivalente a esse tanto de álcool que passo na mão! Tin-tin 🥂

A post shared by GypsyVikingWitch (@cleo) on

In the comments, there were only compliments. “Damn how perfect you are ❤”, said one person. “Too beautiful,” said another.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here