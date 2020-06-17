Christina Aguilera took it all and raised the flag of the gay pride

American singer Christina Aguilera is stripped of his garments, from a judgment of the court

The singer Christina Aguilera warmed up the social network to take off her clothes and to stay as God created the world with a flag of gay pride. This is the reference point in the judgment of the The supreme court of the united States the civil rights LGBTQ + in which it is prohibited to dismiss, and discriminate against a person in their places of work with their sexual preferences.

The look of Christina caused more of a stir, because it had a pair of gloves, and some gold boots, spike heel high. The breast is slightly covered by an arm, and his skin, staring at the camera lens. There is no doubt that Christina Aguilera it looks very nice and thin. Recall that, months ago, was strongly criticized by its overweight and more than, look “different” in his face, that sparked rumors about possible plastic surgery of the singer.

For Christina Aguilerathat has a wide fan base from the gay community, this is a big step, because legally the company must respect and accept people without hesitation in their sexual interests, or tastes. A great contribution and progress to the country, without a doubt, the singer has held high for all.