Celebrities who deny the existence of the covid-19 – Free Press

Actor John Cusack has been written about the alleged dangers of technology 5G on Twitter.







Even if the vast majority of people connected to the world of entertainment who have come together to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of novel coronavirus around the world, many others, such as the Spanish Miguel Bosé, they argue that the covid-19 does not exist, it is the great lie of governments or that the technology 5G has a relationship with the coronavirus. Others argue that vaccines do not work and have caused the death of thousands of people all over the world, so it is not necessary for the search of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Below are some of the most famous cases.

The mexican actress Paty Navidadon Twitter , lashed out at the World Health Organization (who), which accused him of trying to control the world’s population with the history of the pandemic. “Our country every day collapses again, thanks to this macabre game of the dark global elite, WHO, funders, and allies,” he says.

Despite the comments against her, the actress has never failed to show your stance on this social network and also ask his followers to take pictures of the hospitals to know if something is real what happens.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security(the UNITED states) to carry out the October 18, 2019, a simulation of the epidemic type of coronavirus, the Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlight Reel. The event promoted by the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/en0Dq78PWr — 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢 𝘕𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘥 ❤️ (@ANPNL05) June 12, 2020

Mexican actor Carlos Villagrán, better known as Quicois another of celebrities who do not believe in the existence of the covid-19. During an interview, he declared that Bill Gates is behind the pandemic, that does not exist and that is a way to control the population of the world. Even if it was contradicted to ensure it takes the necessary measures to not be infected.

In an interview with Lucía Méndez said that the coronavirus has been created in a laboratory. He also thanked the medical staff that covers the health emergency in his country.

In your account of Instagram, the actor Woody Harrelson has published a video, that was deleted days later, with the creation of a coronavirus. The actor has explained to the alleged relationship that exists between technology, 5G, and the covid-19.

John Cusack also tweeted about the alleged dangers of the new technology 5G, that some argue that weaken the immunity of the people, and make them more susceptible to covid-19.

The rapper Wiz Khalifa he wrote in a tweet, “that Crown? What about 5G? you, or both?”, quickly the message is received almost half a million “likes”, without which the singer has made the most comments.

The actress Evangeline Lilly, known for her role as the Wasp, offered an apology for underestimating the epidemic of the coronavirus, which he called a simple flu. Lilly also said that the measures of confinement were an attempt to control the population and against the same. However, after the flurry of criticism, the actress has said that recapacitó and offered no apology for his “insensitivity” on the situation.

Because of the large amount of information and feedback, without foundation, at the outbreak of the covid-19, which has declared a infodemia mass, that is to say, an excessive amount of information, which in some cases is correct, in others not‒ which makes it difficult for people to find reliable sources and reliable guide when they need it.

“In this situation, it appears in the scene of the misinformation and rumors, together with the manipulation of the information with intentions dubious. In the information age, this phenomenon is amplified by social networks, to spread farther and more quickly, like a virus,” says the WHO.



