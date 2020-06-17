Elite coastal: Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae and more will take part, the satire comic

HBO will present the satirical comedy by Paul Rudnick Elite coastalwith a stellar cast who portray characters from New York to Los Angeles to face the policy and the pandemic.

Transmitted in the month of September and produced completely in quarantine, this new special tells the stories of discoveries and advances in the summer of 2020 that are fun, burning, stinging and time. Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick (The values of the Addams family, In out), writing and Jay RoachPumpNominated for an Emmy for the HBO All the way and the winner of an Emmy To change the gameruns, and serve as executive producers, in addition to Jeffrey Seller (winner of a Tony for Broadway Hamilton, In the heightsand Rent), Flody Suarez (Load, 8 simple rulesBroadway The Cher Show), Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham (Pump)

In addition to the Tony, the Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy award winner Bette Midler (Hello baby doll, The Pink), Elite coastal will star (in alphabetical order) Kaitlyn Dever (nominated for the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for Incredible), Dan Levy (a nomination for the Emmy for Schitt’s Creek), Sarah Paulson (winner of an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for The people v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime StoryNominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy for HBO’s To change the game) and Issa Rae (the Emmy award-nominated and Golden Globe for the HBO Dangerous)

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their point of view and intelligence to HBO” said Casey Bloys, president of Programming of HBO. “We are excited to collaborate with them to tell this story, which is unique to these times.”

To explore our current world of politics is deeply divided and the universal search for human connection, Elite coastal presents a series of confessional of the five main characters.

Elite coastal written by Rudnick and directed by Roach with the executive producers as Rudnick, Roach, Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham.

