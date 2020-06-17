Anne Hathaway has a consejito for Lilly Collins on ‘The Wretched’, the series, series News

The BBC will bring this adaptation to the small screen from December 30.

The next 30 December, the BBC released the series of The Miserable. It is an adaptation of Victor Hugo’s house, which has already led to the cinema in 2012. In this, Anne Hathaway was the work of giving life to Fantine, a role that has given many joys, as well as the Academy award for Best supporting actress.

So, now that Lilly Collins is in charge of pick up the slack in this new fiction, Hathaway wanted to give him a tip. During a fashion event, a mutual friend introduced them both, and the veteran of the role, saying that:

Do not lose yourself, because it can be very difficult, it is really overwhelming, is very deep and very exciting.

As Collins has explained, those words surprised, because as has been said “the essence of what he was saying was: ‘attached to reality, because you can go down a dark path'”. However, when Hathaway said this, she had already recorded the part more difficult, and confesses quickly associated that with the experience that I had, since Fantine is a character that represents a great challenge.

On these lines the trailer of the series in which you can appreciate the great physical change that has had experience with the actress.

Source: DigitalSpy