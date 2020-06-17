Aline Riscado shows fitness choreography to followers and enchants: “Que razo!”

The muse put the corpão to play

Aline Riscado ended the night of Monday (15) in the greatest fitness style for Instagram followers.

The muse simply rocked a new video posted on IGTV on her profile, showing the choreography she taught the fitness crowd in her last live of the day, which is always dancing. This time, the brunette showed her wiggle in funk and gave something to talk about.

The video had more than 53 thousand likes in a few hours of the night and several compliments to the brunette in the comments.

“Where are you at TikTok humiliating with these choreographies?” Asked a follower. “Aline, how much fat is in your body? I think zero, ”joked another person, making people laugh. “Tell me how do I sleep now after this video ???”, commented a third.