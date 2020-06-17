Alejandro Fernandez – Wiki – Latino – Biography

Real name: Alejandro Fernández Abarca

Alejandro Fernández Abarca Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Date of birth: On April 24, 1971

On April 24, 1971 The couple: Ana Paula Valle (2019-present)

Ana Paula Valle (2019-present) Children: 3

3 Nationality: Mexican

Personal life

Alejandro Fernández Abarca, better known in the art, such as Alejandro Fernandez, born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on April 24, 1971.

The actor and mexican singer, he was noted for his musical career, especially in the interpretation of gender issues, rancher.

He is the son of Vicente Fernández, a famous singer of popular music in mexico, and maria del Refugio Abarca, also known as “Cuquita”.

Has three brothers: Vincent Jr, Alejandra Fernandez and Gerardo Fernandez, who, like Alexander, he inherited the taste for singing.

He started his career at a young age, the participation in the film, where his father was the protagonist, that marks the beginning within the big screen.

However, its path is bent towards the hand, thanks to his extraordinary voice, as well as to the learning which he had received from his father over the years.

He has traveled all over the world to share his music, and despite being a performer standout of the genre, the breeder, has also dabbled in pop music, to be recognized for its versatility and range of voice.

He is the father of five children: Alexander (b. 1993) and twin America, and Camila (no.. 1997), which he had with his first wife, América Guinart; has two children: Emilia (b. 2000), and Valentina (2002), a product of his relationship with the colombian model Ximena Díaz.

Family

Vicente Fernandez (father)

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor “Cuquita” (mother)

Vicente Fernandez, Jr. (brother)

Alejandra Fernandez (sister)

Gerardo Fernández (brother)

Couples

America Guinart (1992-1998)

Ximena Diaz (1998-2004)

Ana Paula Valle (2019-present)

Children

Alejandro Fernandez (no. 1993)

Camila Fernandez (no. 1997)

America Fernandez (no. 1997)

Emiliano Fernandez (no. 2000)

Valentina Fernandez (no. 2002)

Discography

Year Title 1992 Alejandro Fernandez 1993 Cute girl 1994 Great successes in the way of Alejandro Fernández 1995 That be very happy 1996 In my heart 1997 I’m falling in love 1999 My truth 2000 In your arms 2001 Sources 2003 Niña amada mía 2004 Open heart 2007 Wind pro 2009 Two worlds (evolution), Two worlds (tradition) 2013 Confidences 2017 Breaking the boundaries 2020 Made in Mexico

Filmography

Year Title 1976 Juan Armenta, the repatriated 1978 The frame 1978 Picardía mexicana 1979 The Cheater 1991 My dear old 2004 Zapata, the dream of the hero 2016 Everything is color

Awards

2000 Latin Grammy 2004 Latin Grammy

Career

The first public appearance of Alejandro Fernández took place during a concert mass-his father, the successful performer Vicente Fernández, a moment that is remembered as uncomfortable, since he was just five years old and suffered from stage fright at the time of going to sing.

His first foray in the world of entertainment thanks to his participation in the film “Picardía mexicana”, because even if you had previously participated as an extra in some productions, it was not until 1976 that he scored his first economic compensation as a professional.

In the world of music, he discovered his interest in following in the footsteps of his father, when the latter invited him to participate in the recording of the album “Mexico, the voice and the feeling.” There he planted the foundations of what would become a long and prestigious career as a singer, even though it was not until 1992, when it was officially launched as a singer.

His first album recording was entitled “Alejandro Fernández”. His powerful voice, won him a contract with record label, Sony, with whom he worked until the year 2009. Thanks to the success of this production, has had the opportunity of making a successful tour throughout Mexico and some cities of the united States, where it became known as a singer of popular music, “ranchera”.

In addition to the genre, rancheras, Alejandro Fernández, has been recognized for his romantic ballads and interpretations of the themes in pop, which has begun to be explored in the course of the year 1993.

His discography includes a number of topics, by authors such as Armando First, Luis Demetrio, recognized composers of international renown.

He has also collaborated with artists such as Gloria Estefan, Placido Domingo, Julio Iglesias, and Christina Aguilera. Among his most important awards he has won two Latin Grammy awards in 2000 and in 2004, in addition to having sung in major venues as the National Auditorium, the Palace of Fine Arts, Foro Sol, in Mexico.

He was recognized with the certificates of gold and platinum in Mexico and some countries of Latin America.

His return to the big screen occurred in 2016, when he played the historical figure of Emiliano Zapata in the tape “Shoe, the dream of the hero”, which received negative criticism from the public and film critics.

Was the creditor of two Latin Grammy awards (2000 and 2004), as well as receiving nominations for the Youth Award TVyNovelas and the Billboard.

The collaboration with Christina Aguilera has done to rise in 2015, with an award for having reached the 100 million copies of the song, “Today I have wanted you.”

Currently, she continues her tour through Mexico, Latin america, and the united States, where it enjoys a great prestige among the hispanic community.

In 2009, he finished his working relationship with Sony in the midst of a controversy that has included a demand for the use of the intellectual property that the singer considered offensive and unfair. Since then, he has found a new home label of Universal Music.

Personal life

In 1992 he married in America Guinart, with whom he had three children: Alexander, born in 2003, and the twin American and Camila, was born in 1997.

After announcing her separation from Guinart 1998, he started a loving relationship with the colombian model Ximena Díaz, with whom he had to Emiliano and Valentina, born in 2000 and 2002, respectively.

Two of their sons, Alejandro and America, have shown interest to continue the musical legacy of his father and grandfather, delighting in the music scene, with great success.

In 2004, he announced to the press that he had ended his relationship with Ximena Diaz. From 2019, is a pair of Ana Paula Valley.