A career continues to rise

The first scene of the film of 1917 that comes to mind is the epic race along a trench mounted by the enemy. The scene evokes two equally epic, of horse, of Kevin Costner in Dances with wolves, and very british race of Chariots of fire. In the first the protagonist is George MacKay, who convinces critics and audiences alike in his role as a soldier in the First World War.

But to get here, had to sweat. And sing. This has allowed him to participate in several musicals.

With a reputation for discreet and educated, and prevents the popularity and social networks. MacKay, who was born in London in 1992, seems especially likely to establish romantic relationships with the rest of the filming that last of production. It is not known if you have a partner.

The son of a costume designer, a british and a manager of lighting australian, it seems inevitable to develop your career in the entertainment world.

Discovered by a talent scout, his first role was Curly, one of the ” lost Boys of Peter Pan: The great adventure. It was 2003 and the actor was just 10 years old.

In 2006 he starred in the adaptation of the BBC Johnny and the bomb, the young adult novel by Terry Pratchett. Also played the role of Curly in the film adaptation of the novel the son of Cornelia Funke The lord of thieveslaw in Spain The prince of thiefs, and in the film, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Despite these initial successes, it failed in its attempt to enter the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. These failures are not puckered eye. On the contrary, strengthened his decision to become an interpreter. And so it was learn the trade of an actor is to act.

With the famous

Very soon shared the stage with famous actors. He has participated in 2006, with Tim Roth, He Ejiofor and Sophie Okonedo in the HBO film Tsunami: The day after. And in 2007 he participated alongside Derek Jacobi in tv The old curiosity shop. In 2008, he was Aaron in the Resistance, with Daniel Craig. The following year, he starred alongside Clive Owen in the Only their.? Two after, it was Jake in the movie musical Hunky Doryplayed by Minnie Driver.

2013 has been its success. Their work has been well evaluated. It was Davy in the musical At the dawn of Edinburgh, Jake Whittam in Breakfast with Jonny WilkinsonEddie in My life now and Aaron in the Life in danger. The latter earned him a BAFTA Scotland best actor.

Pride, Bypass, Captain Fantastic and their participation in the series The bandit and 22.11.63the last, along with James Franco, occupied much of his agenda between 2014 and 2016.

The following year he debuted The secret to osso Buco, for which he received the Prize at Cannes, Chopard young promising players, as his companion shooting Anya Taylor-Joy. And in 2018, he played Hamlet to Ophelia.

But it was 1917Sam Mendes, who has finished advancing his career. His interpretation of the chief Schofield conveys emotions. We are able to see through the enemy’s lines, watching the death of his friend, suffering a thousand difficulties to deliver a message that will save the other soldiers to fall into a trap of German… And to that end race, full of courage and desire to comply with the duty.

Their latest premiere is The true story of the gang of Kelly. Interprets the famous bandit australian. To do this, he did what so many actors famous: she has been training hard to acquire a physical condition spectacular. The tape opens in a BCN Film Fest 2020.

MacKay is on a roll. Is the man and the actor of fashion. His career is a rising star that promises many successes.