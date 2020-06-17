5 the difficult moments from interviews



Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey and an interview with the iconic for the discomfort that it generates, like others that we remember in this note

In an interview, many things can happen, even if everything seems under control.



Sometimes, a question is bothering a person; other times, the comments are made out of place that ruined the climate; and, in the worst cases, the interviewee was removed from the chat angry with the press.

In this note, we review some of the difficult moments that lived stars.



*1. Robert Downey Jr leaves angry interview

Robert Downey Jr leave interview – Source: YouTube 07:07

In the month of April 2015, the actor has had a chat to the wheel-promotional

Avengers: Age of Ultrón



with the british journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy. However, what appeared to be a model interview for a long period of time both to discuss the character of Iron Man-

it became a bad experience for the Oscar nominee, who was so annoyed by some of the personal questions that has come to retire



without hesitation, and speaking with his agent, the detail that has been captured by the cameras. “I would have liked to have preceded us,” he confessed later, in a radio talk with Howard Stern. “I’m one of those people who assumes that, like us, are the promotion of a superhero movie, the kids are going to watch what we say”, he said, and made a clarification.

“What I did has nothing to do with the desire to hide my past, or to be ashamed of, but it made me feel uncomfortable.”

Guru-Murthy asked the actor, among other things, about his statements, when he was arrested for possession of drugs,



and the details of his relationship with the father, who introduced him to the consumption when Downey Jr I was a teenager.

*2. Tom Cruise jumping on the couch of Oprah Winfrey

Tom Cruise jumps on the couch of the Oprah Winfrey show – Source: YouTube 04:16

This time the television is one of the most iconic that he has given us a movie star.



In may 2005,

Tom Cruise



was the program

Oprah Winfrey



and there he shared with the world, the love of the actress

Katie Holmes,



who was just at the beginning of a relationship. While in the beginning, their story is romantic, with the passing of the minutes and the exchange with the driver headed to the land of the bizarre, when Cruise began to take Oprah’s hands, to jump on the couch, hitting the floor, while the studio audience

he cried wildly.



“What is wrong with you?”, asked Oprah, half joke, half seriously, to see him so exciting. As if this wasn’t enough, the actor then went running to look at Holmes, he began to kiss on camera, and almost proposes to live

spoilert alert: things don’t end well between them



).

The moment was so strange that it was parody, for example, in

Family Guy.





3. *Lady Gaga responds to the height of the comment sexist

Lady Gaga responds to the height of a question sexist – Source: YouTube 02:44

As is often the case in networks, sometimes re-emerged in a video that he had forgotten to not be of importance in the moment in which it was issued. This same thing has happened with

an interview I did a journalist of Lady Gaga in 2009,



when the pop star was urging the unforgettable album

The Fame,



and the EP released the same year,

The Fame Monster.



The scene became tense when the man asked Gaga if she was not afraid that his letters “provocative” opacaran his talent.



“No, I’m not afraid, are you afraid?”, retrucó the artist, who then spoke to the journalist with an argument with a gender perspective.

“If I were a man, and you were sitting here with a cigarette in hand, talking with my music and I love the car and stay with the girls, would say that I’m a rock star; but as I am a woman and I do pop music, I juzgás and say that my sexuality can distract you”, shot Gaga in the snippet of video that became viral last year, when the singer

won the Oscar for best original song for “Shallow”, the film a star is Born



.

*4. The thesis interview with Ellen DeGeneres for Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson in the program of Ellen DeGeneres – Source: YouTube 05:26

Since several months ago

the public image of Ellen DeGeneres is dropped,



especially because their employees has been accused, among other things,

mistreatment and non-payment



. In addition, the first pandemic of the coronavirus, as it felt a bit annoyed at his popular program (when you had to do this in the quarantine, this unease has become even more evident), and in an interview with

Dakota Johnson



held in November 2019, the weather became thick.

The discomfort arose when Ellen was “baited” to Dakota for not being invited to her birthday.



“In reality it is not true, Ellen, and you can ask your manufacturer,” said the actress. “Yes you were invited. Last year, when I was on the program of which I have spoken, because he had been invited, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited, because I didn’t know if I’m good,” expressed Johnson. “I certainly do,” said Ellen. In addition,

Dakota, without a filter, he said that his comical favorite is the Tig Notaro (who has made a routine of stand-up for the birthday of discord),



that seemed to obfuscate the host and, in spite of the jokes of the penalty.

*5. Three journalists mistreat Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, uncomfortable in a chat with Good Day Sacramento – Source: YouTube 04:20

In 2015, the actress and model

Cara Delevingne



co-starring

next to Nat Wolff



the film

Paper city,



based on the popular novel for young adults, John Green



. In full promotional tour, gave an interview to the cycle in the morning

Good Day Sacramento



that went wrong from the beginning.

To begin with, the journalists called Carla, and then he asked me if I had read the book to prepare for the character or if it was “there is no time for this”.



The actress is surprised, but opted for the irony to answer: “No, of course not read it, nor the script, I started to improvise,” he said, and continued forward with the best state of mind possible.

However, the three drivers were not the height of the circumstances, and pointed out that they felt tired, and that he was not in the mood, how in other interviews that had been given. “I don’t know where she went, but no, it was only in the morning,” said Delevingne. However,

it is finished in the worst of ways when the journalists insisted that they saw him exhausted and advised him to take an energy drink,



then cut off the signal without the dismissal from the cell.