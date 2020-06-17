10 movies based on actual events that are a lie

EP / Madrid “A movie based on real facts”. This sentence acts, in not a few occasions, as a huge claim to attract the viewer, to know that what you see on screen actually happened, it feels like your attraction, and your attention is multiplied. However, what happens when the tape is advertised as such, but adulterated essential aspects the story on which it is based?

It is obvious that, even if a movie is based on real facts, it will never be 100% true of what happened, this is a lucky film that corresponds to the documentary genre. But there are occasions in which, and in addition there are the licenses creative’s own leap to the big screen, any similarity with the reality of who has started the film seems to be a coincidence.

So, the tag “based on or inspired by real events” ends up being a publicity stunt. These are the 10 films that were sold as stories based on real events… that never happened.

‘Hostel’ (2005)

Eli Roth has stated that the idea of ‘Hostel’ will be the wine while swimming in the pool of Quentin Tarantino. That day she read a news article on the Internet a website of a holiday in Thailand, where customers get paid to kill. First he decided to make a documentary about it, finally, has chosen to use the news to create a fiction film.

The problem is that this web site was fake (don’t believe everything that is on the network). In spite of this, Roth has decided to continue to promote the tape as inspired by real events, causing great indignation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where the film was shot, to offer a distorted image of life in the countries of Eastern Europe.

‘The patriot’ (2000)

‘The patriot’, tells the story of the captain Benjamin Martin (Mel Gibson), a man just to fight in the War of Independence of the united States. The film the lives of hundreds of people to create Martin, Roland Emmerich was inspired by Thomas Sumter, Daniel Morgan, Nathanael Greene, Andrew Pickens, and Francis Marion.

The main criticism came from that was used only the positive elements of each of them, omitting some very serious, some of them. On the other hand, a lot of criticism has been the portrait that Emmerich has given the britishs, transforming them into beings of cruel and inhuman treatment, and offers an image that is very distorted of what happened during the war.

’21 Blackjack (2008)

The case of ’21 blackjack” is curious, the tape Directed by Robert Luketic is based on the book ‘Bringing Down the House” by Ben mezrich eventuallyit was supposedly used as a reference for a group that was dedicated to calculate the probability of winning in the casinos of Las Vegas.

However, the book itself, it was discovered that, in fact, it took some real references and that the alleged gang that protagonizaba was fiction. Thus, as shown in the tape had not, for nothing, the real facts as a basein addition to being played by actors of caucasian race, while in the book to mezrich eventually were asian, although this detail, taking into account that were not true, in the end, because they did not have much importance.

‘The fourth stage’ (2009)

This film came from or who painted the phrase “do not let the reality spoil a good headline”. Beyond that little bit of ethics it can be to sell a film with the premise of being based on real events, which it is not.

The main criticism of this tape, sci-fi starring Milla Jovovich, is that to give credibility that he has told the true stories of mysterious disappearances of people in Alaska, in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, the company has continued to create a web site that has published false news in several newspapers of Alaska, that in fact there are, in addition to manipulate the genuine information, disappearances, and suicides in the area, to give them that touch of ‘awesome’ that I was looking for. Finally, the production company was sued.

“The Da Vinci code (2006)

If there is a movie that illustrates very well the pretend to be based on real facts, that is “The Da Vinci code’. Despite the fact that three decades before the publication of the the best-seller by Dan Brown have dismantled the thesis, when it proved to be such a code, as the other book in that it is based on the novel Brown, ‘The holy blood and the Holy grail”, they were fake, Brown preferred to believe that they were the thesis true, something that also plays movies. On more than one occasion, has had to contradict that, under the Louvre Pyramid is buried, Mary Magdalene.

‘The dwelling-place of fear (2005)

This the version of “Terror in Amityville’ based on one of the most well-known cases of crime in the united States. In 1974, a 23 year old guy, Ronald DeFreo, he killed his parents and his four brothers. Sentenced to life in prison, such was the horror of the crimes, that was born the urban legend that the ghosts lived in the house, a voice that began with the following tenants of the property, the family Lutz, who felt a supernatural force in the house.

Even if the urban legend was the cause of the beginning of a successful horror franchise, The Record Of Warren’what is certain is that, after the accident, of Lutz, has not been reported any type of event strange in that house.

‘Mothman: the last prophecy” (2002)

Both the film and the book from which it is drawn, which connects the the sighting of a strange creature with the wings of the moth and the humanoid body with the collapse of the bridge, the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasante, West Virginia (united States).

Beyond that you do not have confirmation of this, the sightings were real, the film and the book ignored deliberately the reason for the collapse, which killed 46 people. It was discovered that the bridge fell due to poor maintenance and the lack of one of the plates of the chain suspension.

‘Saving private Ryan’ (1988)

It is true that ‘saving private Ryan’ never presumed to be based on real facts. The film takes a reference the case of brothers, world numbertwo of them died during the allied landing in Normandy, while another has been given up for dead in the Pacific. She did only one, stationed in France, has come back to life, but his return was much more quiet in the mission of the film Spielberg.

Also, the brother given up for dead appeared alive in a prisoner of war camp in Burma. On the other hand, unlike the film, the mother of world number had not been left alone, as they had been left with her two daughters.

‘The King’ (2019)

The film dand David Michôd it claims to be based on true events in the life of Henry V of England and the conflict with France in the Hundred Years War. But, in fact, his inspiration were the works of William Shakespeare based on the life of this monarch, from his childhood until his death.

As historians know, Shakespeare took many licenses creative to tell the reasons for the war and the exploits of the sovereign. Michôd, in addition, most of the licenses also, causing the phrase “based on actual events” makes no sense at all.

‘The assassins of the elite’ (2011)

