10 films based on video games that you need to see

Together, we try to do a tour of films inspired by video games, taking advantage of the premiere of the series ” Journey to the Pokémon on Netflix.

1 Sonic: The Movie

Sonic The Hedgehog. United States, In The Year 2020.

Directed By: Jeff Fowler.

James Marsden and Jim Carrey lead the cast of this film which follows the adventures of Sonic, a blue hedgehog, that at the side of the police, Tom Wachowski, try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik.

Sailing from…

It is based on the video game developed by Sega in 1991, which consists in overcoming obstacles in scenario 2D. As a curious fact, this character, created by Naoto Oshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara, is inspired by a pilot of the Second World War, and his hair started crawling at the speed of the plane.

2 Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Pokémon Detective Pikachu. United States, 2019.

Directed By: Rob Letterman.

Tim tries to Pokémon, a former colleague of his father: the private investigator Harry Goodman, who has mysteriously disappeared. Features performances by Justice Smith, Ryan Reynolds, and Omar Chaparro.

Sailing from…

Detective Pikachu is an adventure game developed by Creatures Inc., for the Nintendo 3DS. It consists of nine episodes in which they appear pokémones as Duosion, Yanma, Wingull, Pelipper, and Charizard.

3 Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed. United States, 2016.

Director: Justin Kurzel.

Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons star in this story, which tells the story of Callum Lynch, thanks to technology, he discovers that he is a descendant of a mysterious organization of secret Assassins.

Sailing from…

The video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3 and XBOX 360, has won several awards for its speech and its gaming system, which became one of the sagas favorite of all the players.

4 Need for Speed: The Movie

Need for Speed. United States, 2014.

Directed By: Scott Waugh.

A pilot of street racing is recognized for his talent tuneando cars to make them faster and faster, until he is unjustly in prison and out for revenge. Is portrayed by Aaron Paul and Michael Keaton.

Sailing from…

It is based on the series created by Electronic Arts, by the end of the ‘ 90s. Among its features is that you can customize your car, overcome all your opponents, or even with the mafia in the world of motorsport.

5 Angry Birds: The Movie

Angry Birds The Movie. United States, 2016.

Director: Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly.

Developed on an island populated by birds happy not to fly, Red, Chuck and Bomb do not fit. However, one day reach a mysterious green pigs that don’t have good intentions.

Sailing from…

The collection of video games for mobile phones: Angry Birds, was created in 2009 by the Finnish study Rovio for the iPhone. Currently, it is already available for consoles like XBOX 360 and PlayStation.

6 Resident Evil: The Guest Cock

Resident Evil. United States, 2002.

Directed By: Paul W. S. Anderson.

From 2002 until 2017, the history, based on the franchise has been given for several deliveries, all carried out by Milla Jovovich. The plot revolves around zombies created in a centre for illegal genetic research for military purposes and the fight against them.

Sailing from…

It is based on the video game of survival developed and published by Capcom originally for the PlayStation in 1996. The story follows Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, who are caught in the middle of zombies and other monsters.

7 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. United States, 2001.

Director: Simon West.

Despite being part of a family of renown, Lara Croft -played by Angelina Jolie – will perform the search of the “triangle of light”, an ancient talisman that allows whoever holds it to dominate the time.

Sailing from…

The series created in the years 90 that, even, was recognized in 2006 by the Guinness book of world records as “the Heroine of a man of the most successful video games”, and was one of the best-selling franchises of all time.

8 Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat. United States, 1995.

Directed By: Paul W. S. Anderson.

The film, selected at the Sitges Festival, starring Robin Shou, following the sorcerer Shang Tsung, who is looking for victory in the tenth Mortal Kombat tournament, so that evil will reign on the Earth forever.

Sailing from…

It is based on the popular video game of struggles of the years ‘ 90, which contains the sentences that have been handed down from generation to generation, how to finish it!, Fatality or ¡get over Here!

9 Street Fighter, The Last Battle

Street Fighter. United States, 1994.

Directed by: Steven E. de Souza.

Jean-Claude Van Damme, the head of this action film in which the colonel Guile and his men try to free the hostages of the War Lord, played by Raul Julia.

Sailing from…

Some of the chapters of the saga have been made to the creditors Guinness record; moreover, their characters have been some of the most remembered, among them: Chun-Li and Ryu.

10 Rampage: Devastation

Rampage. United States, 2018.

Directed By: Brad Peyton.

The tape named by their effects on the Satellite Awards, follow the primatologist Davis Okoye, played by Dwayne Johnson, who creates an extraordinary bond with the gorillas, George; up to a genetic experiment goes wrong, turning George into a creature with aggressive.

Sailing from…

Rampage is an arcade game of the 80’s in which the users are trying to survive the attacks of the military forces. Rampage World Tour was released 11 years, after having had a resounding success.

