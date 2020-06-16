Yanet García’s Micro Shorts So Small That They Cannot Contain His Rear

The weather girl went for a walk with her dog looking sexy

Yanet García is known for her voluminous rear guard that leaves everyone speechless. The well-known “weather girl” went for a walk with her dog to a Los Angeles park wearing all her sensuality.

Wearing denim micro shorts, García showed himself to sunbathe and fresh air outside. The garment was so tiny that it could barely contain his famous buttocks.

“The one who serves the most reaps the most, emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually. This is the path to inner peace and outer fulfillment, ”was what Yanet wrote in her Instagram post.

Days ago she had been seen with a thong while her boyfriend carried her.

And another day before, he went to have his buttocks massaged, causing a sensation on social networks.