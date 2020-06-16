The Terrible Past of Yanet García’s Boyfriend

Lewis Howes, Yanet’s boyfriend, went through a bad time in his childhood

Yanet García and Lewis Howes have a strong romance that is already known on social networks, but despite the fact that it seems that he has a perfect life, he has not had it easy. This was reported in his documentary Chasing Greatness.

Lewis’ terrible experience is that he was raped as a child and this changed his life forever. It was only six years ago that he dared to talk about it because he says that it is very difficult to publicly admit something like that . In his documentary, the motivational coach assures that for a long time this affected him, however he learned to live with it and made him stronger .

For his part, his beautiful girlfriend helps him cope with the bad memories he may have from time to time, because when he decided to open up with her with this experience it was very difficult to admit it .

Yanet once assured that this trauma has already overcome him because it is a pain that has transformed into strength. Now use this to inspire other people to overcome similar situations.

Yanet’s boyfriend was a professional football player, currently lecturing where he inspires people to achieve greatness. Her podcast The school of greatness has millions of views and in each talk, she tries to share the passion and commitment she has with life.