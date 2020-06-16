Thalía Gets a Huge Scare During a Walk in the Middle of Nature

The singer shared with her fans a walk in the middle of nature that did not turn out as expected due to the appearance of an animal that is terrified

Thalía continues her constant activity on social networks, where she shares the latest news from her singing career, funny videos in which she takes multiple personalities and some aspects of her personal life, however, this weekend she revealed one of her phobias.

Although the latest publications have been dedicated to her latest music release and the makeup line she currently promotes, she dedicated a series of videos in her Instagram stories in which she shared with her fans a walk in the middle of nature, but that did not turn out as expected due to the appearance of an animal that is terrified.

On the slides, the singer appeared driving a golf cart on which she headed for a fun lakefront tour. And it is that, just as he was preparing to enjoy the beautiful view and breathe some fresh air, a frog that was in the grass came out and suddenly entered the water, causing tremendous fright, where the bad words could not be avoided.

Although the appearance of the little animal took her completely by surprise, she decided to continue recording everything in her path during the walk.

Before finishing, the Mexican singer shared with her faithful admirers that she would return to her house for fear that new and unexpected guests would appear.