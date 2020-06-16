Simone says “good morning” to followers with a new selfie and receives compliments: “So perfect”

The countryman left her followers drooling

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, has already started Monday (15) cheering her more than 26 million Instagram fans.

The sertaneja published a new selfie to say “good morning” to the followers, posing stunning with a printed bikini and oozing good shape and natural beauty, something that clearly belongs to the family.

In less than 2 hours, the photo already had more than 220 thousand likes and thousands of compliments from the singer’s fans in the comments.

“Good morning for beauty”, commented the profile of the country duo. “How can it be so beautiful?”, Praised another fan of the singer. “The person one of these times and is it already full like that?”, A third joked.