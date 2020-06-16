Reveal Who Is the True Author of the Portrait of Rose in “Titanic”

The scene where Jack draws Rose in the nude made film history, but Leonardo DiCaprio was not the true author

More than 20 years after the premiere of ” Titanic “, the revelation of detail surprised fans: it was revealed who was the true author of the portrait of Rose. The scene where Leonardo DiCaprio puts himself in Jack’s shoes and draws his co-star completely nude – played by Kate Winslet – is one of the most famous in the film. The real hand behind those delicate strokes was another member of the team.

This is the director of the film, James Cameron, who in addition to demonstrating his talent as a producer and screenwriter throughout his career, is also an excellent cartoonist. It was he who took the charcoal pencil and portrayed the actress. In addition, he is the author of the other sketches of the album of Jack.

That romantic moment when Rose asks Jack to draw her in his cabin “like one of his French girls” is unforgettable for fans of the film, as is the iconic scene where the protagonist hugs his beloved and shouts “I am The king of the world”. In 1997, the year the film was released, the uncovering of the actress was a real boom, as she dared to pose completely naked, wearing a single accessory on her neck: the Corazón del Mar necklace, which would later become a fundamental piece in the plot.

The only downside was that the actor is right-handed and Cameron left-handed, so they had to invert the scenes in the editing room to give the feeling that it is the protagonist’s hand that creates the artwork. The result was so good that in 2011 they decided to auction off Cameron’s work as a film heirloom and it was purchased by a movie buff for $ 16,000.