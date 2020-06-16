Rafa Kalimann exudes natural beauty in a sequence of clicks: “Perfect”

Ex-BBB caused on social networks

Rafa Kalimann left her followers jaw-dropping with a new click on Instagram. This Monday (15), the ex-BBB20 squandered natural beauty and posed well at ease in a sequence of clicks.

“Sometimes we just need a strong color and a light heart,” wrote the digital influencer in the caption.

Rafaella’s publication earned over 396 thousand likes and several comments. “When a person is wonderful, she doesn’t need NADAAA! Very basic and completely 💖 ”, wrote a follower. Another commented: “Gata Rafa😻”.