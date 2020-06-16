Noelia Leaves Little to the Imagination With a Short That Could Not Cover Her Shapes

The Puerto Rican always causes a stir on Instagram

Noelia does not stop, now she will enter the business of selling cannabis products. Yes, in addition to modeling and singing, Yolandita Monge’s daughter has a new project.

With so much activity the Puerto Rican needs to take a break and nobody can say no to a good slice of pizza. The blonde showed off her statuesque figure when going to dinner, dressed in tiny shorts.

When coming down from her spectacular sports car, Noelia boasted her forms, which have won her fans for years.

There are not a few occasions when Jorge Reynoso’s controversial wife leaves thousands of Internet users who follow her open-mouthed.