Natalie Zettel, the Sexy and Little-Known Cousin of the Kardashians

Kris Jenner’s niece looks as good as her famous relatives

Natalie Zettel’s name may not be very well known, however, things change when she is said to be the little-known cousin of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, however, she is no less beautiful for that.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Karen Houghton, sister of Kris Jenner, and is striking not only for being younger than Kylie but because many even say she is more beautiful than her famous cousins.

Although her figure is not as voluptuous as that of her cousins, the truth is that she maintains an incredible physique which she boasts on her Instagram account. On the social network, he has more than 53,000 followers, which is little compared to the millions of members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

On more than one occasion she has been seen next to her cousins, for her part she did not pursue an artistic career, but she does have in her blood the love for business as she is the creator of a startup focused on pets and their owners Are it like Kylie becomes a billionaire?

Although Natalie has mentioned that her aunt and mother were distant in their youth, fortunately, she maintains closeness with her family. Without a doubt, if she wanted to venture into the artistic medium, nothing would go wrong for her.