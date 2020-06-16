MC Mirella shows behind the scenes of new music video and unusual look gives us something to talk about

The singer left nothing to the imagination of fans
MC Mirella is about to release her new hit “Mulher F * da” and on Monday morning (15), the singer published a video with the backstage of her new work.
The funkier posed stunningly in a luxurious and unsophisticated production while filming her new single, impressing the crowd with her spectacular leather outfit and her charming look, worthy of a Kondzilla clip.
Ao 12h vai lançar o clipe dessa musica que chama #MulherFoda 🔥 Já avisa geral. YouTube/Kondzilla ⚡️ . Meu nome é Mirella Contando os placos De dolce gabbana To fazendo estrago Te pego no ato Mente pra caralho Acha que engana No fim se dá mal Já imaginava Era tanto perreco Agora tu vaza Não tem mais moral Que eu to de razante Junto com as amigas Descendo e subindo Jogando o bumbum Quer provar do meu gostin Agora vai ficar chupando dedin No meu jogo não sabe entrar E quer vim tentar Me manipular E eu seguro o ar Pra não te esculachar Coitado Não passa de um otário Que foi pego no ato Errando pra caralho Uuu sabe que ninguém faz como eu faço Achou que eu não ia chegar e acabar com isso aqui? Agora tu aguenta minha bunda descer e subir Descer e subir Descer e subir Agora tu aguenta Eai bebê, será que aguenta?
In less than half an hour, the video had already exceeded 150 thousand views on Instagram alone.
Recently, MC Mirella spoke on the web after posting the rehearsal clicks with Dynho Alves. This Saturday (13), the couple still in the mood for Valentine’s Day, enchanted the followers with a sequence of breathtaking photos.