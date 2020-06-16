MC Mirella shows behind the scenes of new music video and unusual look gives us something to talk about

The singer left nothing to the imagination of fans

MC Mirella is about to release her new hit “Mulher F * da” and on Monday morning (15), the singer published a video with the backstage of her new work.

The funkier posed stunningly in a luxurious and unsophisticated production while filming her new single, impressing the crowd with her spectacular leather outfit and her charming look, worthy of a Kondzilla clip.

In less than half an hour, the video had already exceeded 150 thousand views on Instagram alone.

Recently, MC Mirella spoke on the web after posting the rehearsal clicks with Dynho Alves. This Saturday (13), the couple still in the mood for Valentine’s Day, enchanted the followers with a sequence of breathtaking photos.