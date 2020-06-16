Luísa Sonza poses with fitness look and good shape impresses followers

Singer left passionate followers

Luísa Sonza posted a different click on Instagram and gave us something to talk about. On Monday night (15), the singer came up with an all fitness look and shocked the web with great physical shape.

Even at home, Luísa showed her healed body to her followers and showed that she continues with her training days.

Recently, Luísa Sonza’s mother, Elaine Gerloff, used her official Instagram profile to vent and defend her daughter against constant attacks by hater on the internet.

Since the blonde launched her new song with Vitão, the singer has dealt with several criticisms for having a possible romance with the singer, after ending her relationship with the humorist Whindersson Nunes.