Lívia Andrade poses stunning poetic click at sunset: “Special day”

Lívia Andrade took advantage of being away from the SBT programs to enjoy her vacation by traveling around and taking the opportunity to relax.

This Monday (15), she shared with her Instagram followers a sequence of photos from her trip with stunning clicks at sunset, with good drinks and a little chill to enjoy.

“Summary of a very special day … Drag to see”, she wrote in the caption.

The clickstream yielded over 90,000 likes on the presenter’s Instagram.

“The older you get, the more beautiful you become!”, Praised a follower. “And the quarantine huh, Lívia?”, Criticized another person, several followers agreed that the blonde should not be leaving the house.