Larissa Manoela poses with a gym look and impresses with fitness: “Another workout”

Larissa Manoela posted another fitness-inspired click to her more than 33 million Instagram followers this Monday (15).

The celebrity showed off her good form with a green gym outfit and told people more details about her training lives that happen every day on her profile.

The record had more than 380 thousand likes and the followers left several compliments in the comments for the muse.

“ This focus is inspiring,” commented a follower. “Okay, huh,” noticed a Larissa fan. “Perfection has a name and is called Larissa Manoela”, praised a third.