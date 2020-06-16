Kanye West Will Compete for Her Sister-In-Law Kylie Jenner With Makeup!

Kanye West wants to enter the world of cosmetics in a big way and reach Kim Kardashian’s sister in millions

As if it were not enough with the economic empire that he has created around his brand ‘Yeezy’, which appears on the labels of some of the most expensive and sought-after sportswear and footwear in the world, rapper Kanye West would have proposed Now he is expanding his firm’s domain into the terrain where his in-laws, the Kardashian – Jenner clan, have a long and lucrative career.

According to the TMZ news portal, the music star would have registered a patent in the United States that, in a few months, will lead to the creation of a line of cosmetics and other beauty products for both men and women: shaving gels, makeup Deodorants, nail polish, and even “aromatherapy pillows” are just some of the ideas the artist has in mind.

It seems that the always controversial interpreter has now set himself the goal of competing his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, considered until recently the youngest billionaire in the world after the sale of 50% of her company Kylie Cosmetics, in a niche market in the one the Kardashian youngest has proven to be a shrewd and successful businesswoman.

Perhaps, in reality, and given his competitive nature, Kim Kardashian’s husband has directly set himself the goal of overtaking Kylie in the list of the world’s wealthiest celebrities, a ranking led by the young woman after having invoiced $ 590 million last year, according to Forbes, and in which the rapper is in second place with 170 million admitted, at a great distance, therefore, from his sister-in-law.