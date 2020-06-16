Juju Salimeni sports fitness shape and good shape draws attention: “Musa”

The fitness muse drew attention on the web

Juju Salimeni is more and more healed and more and more talking about her stunning fitness shape on Instagram clicks.

This Sunday (14), the muse fitness impressed the crowd with a record of full-body, making a publication of its nutritional supplements, but calling attention with its good enviable and very Sarada in the click.

The publication accumulated more than 74 thousand likes and the followers did not spare praise in the comments.

“This rear commission can only be set up, sure !!!”, a follower joked, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “A shape is a shape, right,” commented another. “The architect of the house was inspired by your curves to make the stairs back there?” Commented another, in a good mood.