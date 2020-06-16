Geisy Arruda poses with a white outfit and exudes self-esteem: “Me exhibendo”

The muse presented fans with a stunning click

Geisy Arruda made the fans happy and left everyone awake at dawn on Tuesday (16) on her Instagram profile.

The model squandered self-esteem in a new homemade click, where she showed her good shape in a white outfit beyond luxury. In the caption, the muse joked: “ Showing off, where am I showing off!”, She wrote.

In less than 4 hours, the record had already accumulated more than 16 thousand likes.

Recently, Geisy Arruda spoke on her social networks on Monday afternoon (15). The celebrity released a photo in which she appears handcuffed, while appearing in another one promising an unprecedented one on her channel…