She left the crowd simply impressed

Gabi Martins, country singer, and former BBB20 participant delighted her followers by sharing a new video on her Instagram profile last Sunday (14).

On record, the celebrity squandered a lot when swinging a Shakira song. The video had over 475,000 views and garnered a lot of praise in the comments. Watch:

“What a masterpiece,” shot an internet user. “Eitaaa lindaaa😍😍”, said another. “How can it be so beautiful?” Typed a third.