Former BBB Bianca Andrade announces new project on YouTube: “Boca a boca”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Ex-BBB Bianca Andrade gave her word on her Instagram by posting a photo in which she appears showing more of her new project for YouTube.

“Who would have thought that this double (who was always conflicting inside me) would come together to do something so big, right? This is another dream come true (not the kind I’ve had since I was a kid, but it became a kkkkk). Having a REAL program, with that quality, live, within my own channel, which gives me the freedom to really be who I am and do everything within what I believe in, is surreal ”, she wrote in the publication’s caption.

“I don’t know exactly why, but I feel that it will be another turning point in my career. The intimacy with the cameras and the communication is something I already have, but presenting a complete and live program will be new to me. I love new things! ”He continued.

“I have that hot anxiety, you know? But at the same time, dedicating myself and studying to give my best. Like everything I do. I hope we arrive to make a difference in your Tuesdays. That is my will. Let’s go, ”she concluded.