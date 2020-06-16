Former BBB Bianca Andrade announces new project on YouTube: “Boca a boca”

The muse left fans gaping on social media
Ex-BBB Bianca Andrade gave her word on her Instagram by posting a photo in which she appears showing more of her new project for YouTube.
“Who would have thought that this double (who was always conflicting inside me) would come together to do something so big, right? This is another dream come true (not the kind I’ve had since I was a kid, but it became a kkkkk). Having a REAL program, with that quality, live, within my own channel, which gives me the freedom to really be who I am and do everything within what I believe in, is surreal ”, she wrote in the publication’s caption.
Quem diria que essa duplinha (que vivia se conflitando dentro de mim) se juntaria pra fazer algo tão grande, né? 💙💖 Esse é mais um sonho se realizando (não daqueles que tenho desde criança, mas se tornou um kkkkk). Ter um programa REAL, com essa qualidade, ao vivo, dentro do meu próprio canal, o que me dá liberdade de ser realmente quem eu sou e fazer tudo dentro do que eu acredito, é surreal. Não sei exatamente o porquê, mas sinto que será mais um ponto de virada na minha carreira. A intimidade com as câmeras e com a comunicação é algo que já tenho, mas apresentar um programa completo e ao vivo será uma novidade para mim. Eu adoro coisas novas! Estou com aquela ansiedade gostosa, sabe? Mas ao mesmo tempo, me dedicando e estudando para dar o meu melhor. Como tudo que eu faço. Espero que a gente chegue para fazer a diferença nas suas terças. Essa é a minha vontade. Vamo que vamo 💙💖 #BOCAaBOCA Fotógrafo: Salvador Cordaro (@salvadorcordarofotografia) Retouch: Marcelo Calenda (@estudiorevolut) Designer Gráfico: Vítor Faria (@titofaria_) Direção de arte: Murilo Mahler (@murilomahler) Direção criativa: Bianca Andrade (@bianca) / Bianca Venturotti (@biaventurotti) Beauty: Miguel Oliveira (@oliveiraguel) Produção executiva: Andreza Aguiar (@andrezageiziane). Empresariamento: @k2loficial Assessoria de imprensa: @estarcomunicacao
“I don’t know exactly why, but I feel that it will be another turning point in my career. The intimacy with the cameras and the communication is something I already have, but presenting a complete and live program will be new to me. I love new things! ”He continued.
“I have that hot anxiety, you know? But at the same time, dedicating myself and studying to give my best. Like everything I do. I hope we arrive to make a difference in your Tuesdays. That is my will. Let’s go, ”she concluded.