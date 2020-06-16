Flávia Alessandra’s daughter, Giulia Costa renews tan on a sunny day

Musa delighted followers on social media

Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, gave something to talk about on the web after posing very comfortably on Instagram. The muse took advantage of the sun this Monday (15) and appeared in a bikini to renew her tan.

In the caption, she joked about the weather: “Time goes, the wind comes and the sun stays, pufavô”.

The sequence of photos by Giulia yielded more than 14 thousand likes. In the comments, the followers did not fail to praise the beauty of the blonde. “Wow, no defects… ..”, a fan joked. Another commented: “Pretty like mom 👏👏”.