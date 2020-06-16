Fans Call to Swap Louisiana Confederate Monuments for Britney Spears Statues

The petition, addressed to Governor John Bel Edwards and five other state authorities, currently accumulates 26,000 signatures.

The debate around the withdrawal of Confederate monuments in the state of Louisiana, which is part of the tense social situation in the country these weeks as protests against racial discrimination and police violence against the black community continue, has taken a surprising turn with the appearance on the scene of a petition to replace several of those statues with others by Britney Spears.

The princess of pop grew up in a small Louisiana town called Kentwood, as the text supporting this curious proposition recalls, and contributions to her homeland that are cited to justify deserving of this type of tribute include the generous donations she made. to help victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Emphasis is also placed on “ the positive example that it has become for millions of people, having overcome their mental problems under intense scrutiny and continuing to work today to improve as a person ”, and his work in collaboration with the red cross is mentioned.

” Britney has earned in her own right her star on the Walk of Fame, and it is time for her home state to recognize her merits in the way she deserves, ” said the promoters of this initiative.