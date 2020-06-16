Ex-BBB Flayslane shows healed shape in a different look: “Going to the pharmacy”

Ex-BBB caused with new click

Former BBB Flayslane caused it on social media after posting a stunning click on Instagram. This Monday (15), the ex-BBB appeared in a sequence of photos in a different look and delighted the followers of the web.

“Here are the photos … as you asked, because pink was born for me and I was born for pink 😂💖”, wrote the brunette in the caption.

Recently, Flayslane underwent yet another aesthetic intervention that made social media talk. The muse applied botox to help recover from rhinoplasty.

“My mouth isn’t opening and you remember why are you? Dr. Frederico put a botox here so that I don’t keep opening my mouth and forcing my nose ”.