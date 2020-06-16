Daniella Álvarez, Former Miss Colombia, Shares Her First Photos After the Amputation of Her Foot

“Feet, why do I want them if I have wings to fly”, she expressed brave and inspiring

Daniella Álvarez has become an inspiration for millions of people in the world. Her bravery in the face of adversity amazes her own and strangers.

And it is that the former Miss Colombia 2012 has shared with the public her first images after her left foot was amputated due to ischemia.

“I want to share with you my new version, I love my body as before, I am happy to be here in this world to overcome all the challenges that come in my new life. I know that by the hand of God I will achieve EVERYTHING. “Feet, why do I want them if I have wings to fly” 😊🙏🙏 let’s go forward !! “, wrote the young woman, surrounded by her family after the operation.

“With my two favorite men in the world who help me recover day by day with his love and company @rickialvarezv @alvarezcamera !!! My @ Lenard.vanderaa was missing ❤️❤️❤️ Here I go, my beautiful people, my third day of recovery, I have not cried for a second (I think only once and it was because of the pain after the surgery) I am happy to

The posts earned millions of “Likes” and poignant comments, for the strength Daniella shows is commendable.