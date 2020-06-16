Chiquis Rivera’s Video in a Pink Thong That Drives Fans Crazy

The singer dares to reveal all her curves

Chiquis Rivera is facing marital problems with her husband Lorenzo Méndez. Although the couple had denied that there was something, in the end, both confirmed that they are apart.

It is not known if they are working to resolve their differences, but what is known is that the interpreter of “Animate y Verás” is more sensual than ever.

Chris was seen with a pink thong on Instagram. The famous one was seen in little clothes and showing off all her curves. In her Instagram Stories, she did not miss the opportunity to share on video how she moves her hips looking great.