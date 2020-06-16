Back And, Naked, Demi Rose Drives Instagram Crazy With Her Curves

The model had no shame in showing her charms

After being absent for a few days on Instagram, Demi Rose reappeared on Monday with a high-impact photograph.

In the image that was uploaded to the famous social network, the model appears posing on her back exhibiting her prominent curves completely naked.

As expected, the snapshot of the British received a flood of compliments and in a few hours accumulates more than 317 thousand red hearts.

In the latest posts that Demi had shared, she can be seen wearing a tiny nude thong bikini, and also modeling a fitted, very short black dress that reaches just above her mules.