After exposing conversation with Anitta, Ludmilla will release music about controversy

The singer announced the launch on social networks

Ludmilla will release a new song about the controversy with Anitta. On Monday night (15), the singer sang a stretch of the sound that will be released on July 3 on all platforms.

In the video, Lud appeared all in green and shot: “One more stroke of Lud, one more release”. In the caption, the funkier wrote: “Law video before the release. Comes 3/7 🐍🐍🐍 ”.

Understand the case

In a video with more than 10 minutes of IGTV, this Monday (15), Ludmilla showed leaks about the fights involving the composition of Different Wave, written by her and recorded with Anitta and Snoop Dog in 2019.

“But she acted from behind, she did it badly, she did it without my knowing it, without my consent, put her name on my song and then she still made me look crazy. That’s what her fans did, understand? ”, Says Lud.