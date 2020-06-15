They Filter Intimate Photos of the Model Jossmery Toledo, Girlfriend of Footballer Jean Deza

The former police officer said that she feels sad about living in a society that likes morbid and rejoices in the suffering of others.

Jossmery Toledo was the victim of a bad move by his ex-partner.

Intimate photos and videos of the Peruvian woman were disseminated through social networks, for which she blamed her boyfriend four years ago.

” Member of the police institution, I just have to tell him that he is a bad man, he does not deserve to wear the uniform of a glorious institution, I know that God and divine justice will do the right thing, ” he posted through his Instagram account.

” I can’t believe this is happening to me,” he said.

No tienes que ser simpatizante de Jossmery Toledo para saber qué lo que le está ocurriendo no se lo merece nadie. Sea mujer, hombre, de la comunidad LGBT, al final es un ser humano y NADIE tiene derecho a difundir fotos o videos íntimos. pic.twitter.com/Ox6iSXrmBh — 🤍 (@ross_galarza) June 14, 2020

The current couple of footballer Jean Deza assured that he does not regret having taken sexual photos and videos since everyone lives their privacy as best they please, but what is wrong is to betray the trust of a person who is supposed to be special to you.

” Be the person you are and you are worth, and that keeps me calm “, begins the message with which his current partner showed his support, ” don’t forget that we are going to be through thick and thin, ” concluded the player who is currently without a team after leaving the Lima Alliance.

It is known that the Penal Code of Peru specifies in its articles 154 and 157 that the person who violates the privacy of personnel, “whenever a fact or image is observed, heard or recorded using technical instruments or other means” will be condemned with a prison sentence of no more than two years.

