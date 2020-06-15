Tati Zaqui shows good shape in a new video for TikTok and surprises: “Wow!”

The funkier made another one of her famous videos for the social network

Tati Zaqui published another of her famous TikTok videos on Instagram this Sunday (14) and was successful.

The funkier chose to make a funny video this time, not only showing her dance moves and unmistakable wiggles but also getting laughter from her followers. In the video, she appears dancing happily and asks in the caption “ what makes you look like this?”.

On Instagram, the video almost hit 1 million views.

Recently, Tati Zaqui made her fans happy this Saturday (13th) by posting a new video on her TikTok profile, but also by posting on Instagram.

The singer made a funny video showing that she is uncoordinated because she couldn’t get the choreography right for her content.