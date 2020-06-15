Tati Zaqui recalls her trip and poses in a paradisiacal setting: “Where I wanted to be”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

The singer posed stunningly at the outdoor click

Tati Zaqui was nostalgic on Friday night (12) and remembered her last trip with a stunning click.

The singer posed stunningly in a paradisiacal setting with crystal clear waters, exhibiting her good shape in a not very basic black outfit cut out, telling her followers in the legend that she misses making her trips. “The nde and how I would like to be”, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

onde e como eu gostaria de estar 🌱

A post shared by TATI ZAQUI 👹 (@tatizaqui) on

The click boomed on Instagram and earned more than 250 thousand likes on the social network, in addition to various praise in the comments.

“Beautiful”, praised a follower. “This woman is the most beautiful there is,” commented another person, delighted. “Perfection exists and is called Tati Zaqui”, wrote a third.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here