Tati Zaqui leaves passionate followers with choreography in a new video for TikTok

The singer raised the mood on social media

Tati Zaqui made her fans happy this Saturday (13th) by posting a new video on her TikTok profile, but also by posting on Instagram.

The singer made a funny video showing that she is uncoordinated because she couldn’t get the choreography right for her content. However, what caught the attention of the followers were the muse’s piercings, which were in evidence while she lavished health and fitness in the choreography.

” Whoever sees my tico teco do not imagine how uncoordinated I am”, she wrote in the caption.

The video hit the impressive milestone of more than 1 million views on Instagram alone and earned over 216,000 likes.

“I confess that I couldn’t take my eyes off the piercings,” wrote a follower, eliciting laughter from the crowd in the comments. “You are very perfect, eh,” said another. “Supreme Goddess,” commented a third.