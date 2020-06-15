Mexican Kim Kardashian Call Joselyn Cano Shows Her Charms in Thong and Without Bra

The model does not stop defying Instagram censorship

Joselyn Cano’s burning posts continue to impress and cause a stir among her social media followers.

On this occasion, the model shared an image on her Instagram where she appears posing sitting with a tiny blue thong that shows part of her hips and thighs, but what most caught the attention was the blouse with transparencies that the young woman used without bra.

“I have a surprise for guys 😁 !! I uploaded a video you guys always ask me for! ”, Wrote at the foot of the publication that so far it exceeds 200 thousand likes.

As if that wasn’t enough, Joselyn also paralyzed hearts with another snapshot where she can be seen with her back to the camera wearing a floss bikini that couldn’t contain her prominent hips.