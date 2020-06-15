Lexa remembers backstage click and shocks good shape web

Singer left passionate followers

Lexa said something on the web after remembering a click on Instagram. This Saturday (13), the singer posted a click that she did behind the scenes of a click and impressed followers on social networks.

In the caption, she made it clear that the registration was done before the quarantine. “Backstage. (not new) ”, wrote the blonde.

Lexa’s click earned over 70,000 likes and several comments from followers. “Linda always rocking ❤️”, wrote a fan. Another praised the muse’s style: “MY GOD I LOVED THIS HAIR !!!”.