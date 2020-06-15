Larissa Manoela appears with stunning look before live musical

Actress left followers enchanted on the web

Larissa Manoela delighted her followers by posing before performing live music. On Saturday night (13), the actress came up with a stunning look and gave the talk on the web.

“A smile on the face of those who are ready for their live musical at home on the YouTube channel. COME to COMIGOOOOOO 💙 Look @use of @ladyrockoficial ✨ ”, wrote the redhead in the caption.

Recently, Larissa Manoela delighted her thousands of followers by posting an incredible click on her Instagram profile.

On record, the celebrity came out stunning, showing off her Valentine’s Day look and impressing with her good form.