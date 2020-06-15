Juliana Paes appears stunning in a natural photo and reflects on meditation: “Feeling good”

The celebrity impressed everyone with good shape
Juliana Paes left her followers impressed by wasting a lot of good shape in a natural click on her Instagram this Saturday (13th).
In the image, the global actress emerged doing a meditation pose outdoors, with a green backdrop in the background.
“I have been meditating for a long time, but only two months ago I started active meditation, Yoga !!! And I’m so in LOVE! I’m still crawling … and the most difficult postures will take a while to appear, but it doesn’t matter … what matters is the feeling after each session. The feeling of having stretched and twisted my body, of having teased my muscles, of having rested my mind even while maintaining so much concentration, feeling of having dedicated a little care to myself! Really good feeling !!! ”, she said in an excerpt from the caption. Look:
View this post on Instagram
Faz tempo que medito, mas somente há dois meses comecei a meditação ativa, a Ioga!!! E estou tão APAIXONADA! Estou engatinhando ainda… e as posturas mais difíceis ainda vão demorar um pouquinho pra aparecer, mas não importa… o que importa é a sensação depois de cada sessão. A sensação de ter esticado e torcido meu corpo, de ter provocado meus músculos, de ter descansado minha mente mesmo mantendo tanta concentração, sensação de ter dedicado um pouco de cuidado à mim mesma! Sensação boa de verdade!!! Aproveito pra lembrar vcs de visitarem a página @diadoyoga_brasil pra conferir a programação maravilhosa que vai rolar! E aí profa @sasouzayoga To biita no guerreiro ll? ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
“Too wonderful,” commented one person. “Lindaaaa ❤️”, said another profile.