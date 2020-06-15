Gracyanne Barbosa is in good shape when appearing dancing a lot on video

Musa fitness raised the mood on the web
Gracyanne Barbosa posted a different video on Instagram and left the followers gaping. On Sunday afternoon (14), the muse fitness came dancing a lot and raised the mood on the web.
The brunette did not fail to show the wiggle even during the quarantine. “Domingouuuuuu #sundaybumday, to the sound of this song that I’m addicted to, 700 per hour, from my friend @ludmilla”, she wrote in the caption.
Domingouuuuuu #sundaybumday , ao som dessa música que to viciada, 700 por hora, da minha amiga @ludmilla. Então mesmo sem pegar o coreo toda, quase cair, a aula Mara da @mrtnscrl me faz um bem danado. Ainda bem existe essas aulas on-line do @pinuppolestudio , pra gente matar a saudade das professores, colegas, dançar, se divertir e ainda queimar calorias kkkk Marque aqui aquele amigo (a), pra fazer essa coreo tbm, afinal quem dança é mais feliz! E nesse tempo de distanciamento social, quarentena, temos que deixar viva a alegria que existe em nós, né? Bom domingo amores 🍑Essa meia mara é da @rolling_brand #domingou #700porhora #online #quarentena #bumday
Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo took their followers by surprise on Friday (12) with an unusual click.
The pair advertised for a new reality show, which will leave four couples in the Atlantic Forest to find out if they are ready to face the wedding.