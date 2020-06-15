Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo pose in an unusual way to announce new program

The couple posed as they came into the world and shocked netizens

Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa took followers by surprise on Friday (12) with an unusual click.

The pair advertised for a new reality show, which will leave four couples in the Atlantic Forest to find out if they are ready to face the wedding. But the detail that caught the attention of the crowd is that all couples will be as they came to the world. Unfortunately, Gracyanne and Belo are not in the attraction.

“You and Belo might as well participate,” joked a follower. “Really sovereign couple”, praised a fan of the duo. “If you two participated, the audience would be absurd,” wrote another person.

The click yielded almost 69 thousand likes in a few hours of the night.