Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo pose in an unusual way to announce new program

The couple posed as they came into the world and shocked netizens
Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa took followers by surprise on Friday (12) with an unusual click.
The pair advertised for a new reality show, which will leave four couples in the Atlantic Forest to find out if they are ready to face the wedding. But the detail that caught the attention of the crowd is that all couples will be as they came to the world. Unfortunately, Gracyanne and Belo are not in the attraction.
View this post on Instagram
Se tá difícil pros casais que estão grudados em casa, imagina na selva! 😂 Eu e @belo estamos juntos 24h por dia e já não tá fácil… Mas 4 casais toparam um teste ainda mais extremo: ficaram juntos, sem roupa, na Mata Atlântica, para descobrir se estavam prontos pro casamento. E aí, será que rolou aliança? Não sei se eu e Belo conseguiríamos não, viu 😂 Esse vai ser o “Se Sobreviver, Case”, novo reality do @multishow, que estreia em julho. Algo me diz que vai ter treta, já quero assistir! #SeSobreviverCase #publi
“You and Belo might as well participate,” joked a follower. “Really sovereign couple”, praised a fan of the duo. “If you two participated, the audience would be absurd,” wrote another person.
The click yielded almost 69 thousand likes in a few hours of the night.