Geisy Arruda takes advantage of a sunny weekend to renew her tan: “Therapeutic”

The muse put the corpão to the game and gave the talk

Geisy Arruda took advantage of the sunny day (13) in São Paulo to renew her tan at home during this period of social isolation.

The muse published on her Twitter profile a few clicks and a video in which she poses stunningly to share the moment with her followers, showing off her natural beauty in the selfie with a pink outfit. See the photos in full screen:

“Therapeutic for me,” she wrote in the caption.

Fizeram a música do Coronga! 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6z4iVVGuUo — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 13, 2020

Recently, Geisy Arruda did another one of her controversial and devastating home rehearsals this Friday (12), always making the fans happy.

The muse exhibited her distinctive outfit to enjoy the weekend at home, leaving the crowd simply drooling with her good shape from another world.