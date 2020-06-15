Geisy Arruda shows different look and accessories to enjoy the weekend

The muse wasted health on her Instagram

Geisy Arruda did another of her controversial and devastating home rehearsals this Friday (12), always making the fans happy.

The muse exhibited her distinctive outfit to enjoy the weekend at home, leaving the crowd simply drooling with her good shape from another world. In the caption, Geisy was poetic.

“Love only that which takes your breath away and makes your whole body tremble. Do not let yourself get wet with small drizzles, as these are usually fleeting. You deserve a storm, one of those that even wet your soul! ”, She wrote.

The sequence of clicks yielded more than 59 thousand likes in a few hours.

Recently, Geisy Arruda did not disappoint her followers and released a video that made her talk on this Valentine’s Day. In it, the muse shows the look she is wearing to celebrate the date.